The photos have been released by Kensington Palace

New pictures of Prince Louis have been released - as he spends his first days at home - and they are very sweet.

They include one of Charlotte cuddling her baby brother, on her third birthday this week.

The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace when Louis was just three days old.

Two snaps have been revealed - which were taken by their mum the Duchess of Cambridge when the baby Prince was three days old.

Kensington Palace said the duke and duchess were "very pleased" to share the photographs.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday," a spokesperson added.

Royal Photographer Ian Lloyd says Kate describes herself as an "enthusiastic amateur" photographer,

"Victorian Photography was actually her thesis at St. Andrews so she knows quite a lot about it and she knows how to take them.  Most of us wouldget half a yard of sofa and a baby tucked in the corner  but she gets up close and gives very intimate pictures I think."

 