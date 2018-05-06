New pictures of Prince Louis have been released - as he spends his first days at home - and they are very sweet.

They include one of Charlotte cuddling her baby brother, on her third birthday this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace.



This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

The photos were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace when Louis was just three days old.

This image of Prince Louis was taken by The Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace on 26th April.



The Duke and Duchess would like to thank members of the public for their kind messages following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte’s third birthday. pic.twitter.com/bjxhZhvbXN — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Kensington Palace said the duke and duchess were "very pleased" to share the photographs.

"Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank members of the public for all of the kind messages they have received following the birth of Prince Louis, and for Princess Charlotte's third birthday," a spokesperson added.

Royal Photographer Ian Lloyd says Kate describes herself as an "enthusiastic amateur" photographer,

"Victorian Photography was actually her thesis at St. Andrews so she knows quite a lot about it and she knows how to take them. Most of us wouldget half a yard of sofa and a baby tucked in the corner but she gets up close and gives very intimate pictures I think."