If you're having trouble getting your little ones to nod off, fish could be the answer

Scientists have found that children who eat just one portion a week sleep better and have higher IQs as a result

It's thought the omega 3 found in fish is the superstar.

Scientists suggest introducing kids to fish when they're as young as two, but if they won't take to it try walnuts, soy or flaxseed instead as they all contain omega 3