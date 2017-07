The UK's pulling out of an agreement that allows Ireland to fish in British waters.

Withdrawal from the London Fisheries Convention, which was signed in 1964 before the UK joined the EU, will take two years.

Under the deal, Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands can fish within 6 and 12 nautical miles of the coastline.

British Environment minister George Eustice says it will be an important factor in Brexit negotiations: