A celebrity fitness instructor has avoided jail after he punched the mother of his two children in the face.

31 year old Francis Usanga of Lanesboro, Finglas in Dublin was found guilty of assault in October.

Details of this assault went viral after the victim - Emma Murphy -made a video about her ordeal.

The court heard In July 2015 – her then boyfriend Francis Usanga punched her in the face outside a gym in Santry after she confronted him about cheating.

She was left with a black eye.

He had denied the assault saying it was self-defence after she threw a phone at him - but a Judge found him guilty in October.

Ms Murphy told the court Usanga was the dad of her two young children and they had been in a relationship for three and a half years which she described as toxic.

The accused’s lawyer said his client suffered greatly from what he did -he had to sell his gym and lost work on an RTE programme because details of the assault went viral.

Judge Brian Smyth gave him 100 hours of community service in lieu of a 5 month prison sentence.