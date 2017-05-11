The Tanaiste's warned people not to make their minds up about the Garda Commissioner, until all the evidence has been heard.

Frances Fitzgerald says the Commissioner's handling of financial irregularities at Templemore Training College needs to be examined in full by the Public Accounts Committee.

This morning the committee delayed a decision on whether to bring forward the Commissioner's next appearance on the subject.

Under increasing pressure from the opposition this afternoon, Frances Fitzgerald said she could not disrupt the PAC's work: