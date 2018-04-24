It happened on a main street in Toronto

Nine people have died and 16 are injured after a vehicle struck pedestrians in Toronto. 

At least five of those hurt are in a critical condition.

Witnesses say the vehicle swerved across four lanes to hit passers-by "deliberately".

Officers say they have arrested the driver of the van but have not given any details on age, gender or possible motive.

Footage from the scene appears to show a man being arrested.

Police were called just before 1.30pm local time (7.30pm Irish time) to the corner of Yonge Street and Finch Avenue, a busy area north of downtown Toronto, where the van mounted the pavement and hit pedestrians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's a tragedy.

He released a statement on Twitter, saying: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene - we're monitoring the situation closely."