It's been confirmed five British people who died in a seaplane crash in Australia yesterday were members of the same family - and included an 11 year-old girl.

Richard Cousins - who ran the world's biggest catering company the Compass Group- was treating his relatives to a New Year's Eve fly-and-dine trip.

Their aircraft crashed into a river near Sydney.

Aaron Shaw, from the firm who owned it, has paid tribute to their pilot: