A search has taken place after five men were reportedly found in a truck in County Laois.

It happened at Straboe, Mountmellick at around 6.50pm yesterday evening.

The men are reported to have been discovered in the back of the truck, and are said to have fled when the trailer door was opened

The Air Support Unit and local gardaí searched the area.

However, nobody has been located at this stage and no further searches are planned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.