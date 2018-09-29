Five police officers have been treated in hospital for the effects of breathing in smoke, following a fire in north Belfast.

Officers responded to the blaze at a block of flats in Flax Street at around twenty to six this morning.

The officers, who were first to arrive at the scene, entered the building and evacuated residents.

One man was taken from the building by Fire Service personnel wearing breathing apparatus.

He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life, before being transferred to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.