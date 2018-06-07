Five puppies and over €50,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and tobacco were seized by Revenue Officers in a number of operations yesterday.

In two separate operations at Dublin Port, four Jack Russells and a West Highland Yorkie were found in vehicles boarding a ferry to the UK.

The drivers did not have pet passports for the dogs, and the puppies were also not microchipped as legally required.

Image: Revenue

The dogs were seized and are currently being cared for by the DSPCA.

Separately, officers found 80,000 cigarettes and 4.5kgs of Lucky Strike tobacco in the Dundalk area yesterday afternoon.

They also seized a vehicle as part of the operation, and a file will be prepared for the DPP.