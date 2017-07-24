Her local council has apologised

In the UK, a five year old girl has been inundated with job offers after being fined 150 pounds for setting up a lemonade stand.

She was selling the drinks outside her house to people heading to the nearby Lovebox festival, when council enforcement officers told her she'd be fined for not having a permit.

Businesses have since stepped forward with offers to host the girl's stand including the famous Borough market, while Tower Hamlets council has apologised.