In the UK, a five year old girl has been inundated with job offers after being fined 150 pounds for setting up a lemonade stand.

She was selling the drinks outside her house to people heading to the nearby Lovebox festival, when council enforcement officers told her she'd be fined for not having a permit.

Businesses have since stepped forward with offers to host the girl's stand including the famous Borough market, while Tower Hamlets council has apologised.

@andre_spicer in all seriousness, would your daughter like to sell some lemonade at Borough Market? We'd love to make that happen for her 💚 — Borough Market (@boroughmarket) July 22, 2017



