Coastal counties are bracing themselves for more flooding this morning in the wake of storm Eleanor.

They're on alert for high tides combined with a yellow wind warning.

It'll remain in place until lunchtime in Munster, most of Leinster, Galway and Mayo.

Severe flooding from Storm Eleanor on Tuesday damaged homes and businesses in Galway.

Cork City Council says they're not expecting similar damage, but that people should take precautions during high tide.

