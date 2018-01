Authorities in Kilkenny are on high alert this evening, with a warning that Thomastown and Inistiogue could flood.

Water levels have been monitored all day amid concerns over the River Nore at St John's Bridge in Kilkenny.

It comes after a day of road closures around the country.

Dublin and Donegal have seen some roads flooded and parts of Galway have also been badly affected.

While the AA's Chris Jones outlines some of the road closures in Tipperary and Kilkenny.