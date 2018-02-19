Survivors of the latest mass shooting in the US are to lead a march on Washington next month.

They're demanding new gun control measures in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which resulted in 17 deaths.

Students are looking to put pressure on politicians, in particular those who receive funding from the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Emma Gonzalez survived the shooting, and told ABC News about the 'March for Our Lives'.

She said: "We need to come out against those people who are being supported by the NRA on both sides.

"The kids who need to take part in this are everyday kids just like us."

Emma drew international attention with a speech she gave at a rally in Florida over the weekend, calling for action: