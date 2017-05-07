Air Corps joins battle with gorse blaze in Sligo

Fire fighters are continuing to battle a series of major gorse fires in the Ox Mountains in Sligo.

The air corps has joined a number of local fire brigades in their efforts to stop the fire.



Yesterday it dropped over 1,000 litres of water from the air.



The fires have been burning for several days now, and are also affecting the neighbouring counties of Leitrim and Roscommon. 




 