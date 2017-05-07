Flying Fire Fighters
Fire fighters are continuing to battle a series of major gorse fires in the Ox Mountains in Sligo.
The air corps has joined a number of local fire brigades in their efforts to stop the fire.
Take a look at the #OxMountains at the moment. We're battling with local crews. #makingitrain @defenceforces pic.twitter.com/ttCm1wGJf6— Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 6, 2017
Yesterday it dropped over 1,000 litres of water from the air.
Today we are helping local Coillte and Fire Crews in the #OxMountains to battle wild fires. 1000+litres of water dropped from @Bambi_Bucket pic.twitter.com/I24NnvOwDI— Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 6, 2017
The fires have been burning for several days now, and are also affecting the neighbouring counties of Leitrim and Roscommon.
A major gorse fire on Killery Mountain, #Sligo @rte @IrishTimes @irish_news #leitrim shot from #Parkes Castle side of Lough Gill pic.twitter.com/CwEYyTK4cU— Michael O Donovan (@mick4040) May 4, 2017
Furious flames from Leitrim / Sligo bush fire reflected on Lough Gill near Dromahair pic.twitter.com/IM88pQjsuZ— Leitrim Development (@leitrimdevco) May 3, 2017
Fire at Killery, Co. Sligo still burning after 24 hours, tks to Karen Mullins for sending this photo showing the extent of the devastation pic.twitter.com/AWE9m6oUqa— Irish Wildlife Trust (@Irishwildlife) May 4, 2017