Fire fighters are continuing to battle a series of major gorse fires in the Ox Mountains in Sligo.



The air corps has joined a number of local fire brigades in their efforts to stop the fire.







Yesterday it dropped over 1,000 litres of water from the air.

Today we are helping local Coillte and Fire Crews in the #OxMountains to battle wild fires. 1000+litres of water dropped from @Bambi_Bucket pic.twitter.com/I24NnvOwDI — Irish Air Corps (@IrishAirCorps) May 6, 2017







The fires have been burning for several days now, and are also affecting the neighbouring counties of Leitrim and Roscommon.





Furious flames from Leitrim / Sligo bush fire reflected on Lough Gill near Dromahair pic.twitter.com/IM88pQjsuZ — Leitrim Development (@leitrimdevco) May 3, 2017





Fire at Killery, Co. Sligo still burning after 24 hours, tks to Karen Mullins for sending this photo showing the extent of the devastation pic.twitter.com/AWE9m6oUqa — Irish Wildlife Trust (@Irishwildlife) May 4, 2017



