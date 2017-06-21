Belgian authorities say they have foiled a terror attack at Brussels Central Station.

A suspected suicide bomber was shot dead at the capital's busy train hub by soldiers yesterday evening.

They were on patrol inside at the time - as the country's on high alert following last year's attacks.

The suspect was initially reported to have been wearing an explosive belt and had wires coming out of his clothes, according to some media, although police say they are unable to comment on the reports.

Belgian federal prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt updated reporters overnight:

The station remain closed this morning:

Passengers going to the city center: @nmbs trains do not stop in Brussels Central station. Go to Brussels South/North station + free metro. — Brussels Airport (@BrusselsAirport) June 21, 2017











