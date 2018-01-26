Five Irish food retailers have committed to food waste prevention.

Tesco Ireland, Musgrave, Aldi Ireland, Lidl Ireland and BWG Group have signed the Food Waste Charter.

This commits them to a common and long-term approach to tackling waste in the sector.

The companies have agreed for the collection of food waste data, which they say will provide an evidence base for prevention measures - as well monitoring the progress made.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten said: "I believe Ireland can be a world leader in tackling food waste and I would like the retail sector to be part of this.

"Today is another major step on the road to a more collaborative approach to the prevention of food waste.

"In signing up to the Food Waste Charter retailers are showing a willingness to work collectively for the greater good of society by promoting, prioritising and planning for the prevention of food waste in a more collaborative way."

This initiative also forms part of Irish efforts towards meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), specifically on Responsible Consumption and Production.

It hopes to achieve the target of halving per capita food waste by 2030.