The Minister for Foreign Affairs says that Ireland will recognise the state of Palestine if the impasse in negotiations with Israel isn’t broken.

Simon Coveney made the comments following a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Dr Riad Malki this evening.

Recent moves by the U.S. to open an embassy in Jerusalem and withdraw U.N. funding for Palastinian refugees, as well as the increasing numbers of Israeli settlements in Palastinian territory has led to a breakdown in negotiations towards a two state solution.

Mr. Coveney says that Ireland will take the decision if no there is no prospect of progress: