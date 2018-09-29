The Foreign Affairs Minister has outlined Ireland's case for membership of the UN Security Council in New York.

Simon Coveney addressed the United Nations General Assembly in the early hours of this morning.

In a wide ranging address he appealed to the US to reconsider cuts in funding to UNWRA, which provides aid to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.

I had the honour to speak to the #UNGA today - I used the opportunity to strongly defend multilateralism. pic.twitter.com/YAnIgp3oyw — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) September 28, 2018

Minister Coveney said Ireland had many qualities that make the country a suitable candidate for the Security Council