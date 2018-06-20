Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has backed a joint UK and Ireland bid to host the World Cup in 2030.

The Swiss national was speaking from this year's tournament in Russia.

In an interview with Sky News, Blatter said the forthcoming expansion of the tournament to 48 teams, will see joint bids becoming the norm in the future.

"I think that England and Ireland - they deserve to organise the World Cup," he said.

"I spoke with one of your colleagues [...] and he said maybe Wales and Scotland together and I said why not Ireland?

"I think they will be candidates I am sure.

"With 48 teams [in a World Cup], you need more than one country."

Blatter was highly critical of the bidding process for the 2026 World Cup - which was awarded to a joint bid from the USA, Canada and Mexico.

"Elections should be made by secret ballot, this is in the statute of FIFA and in the regulations," he said. "You should not announce who votes for who."

Blatter was head of FIFA for 17 years before his reign ended amid a corruption scandal over the issuing of media rights and marketing for FIFA games.

He is currently serving out a six year suspension.