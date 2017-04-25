A former master of the National Maternity Hospital has been asked to resign from its board

Dr Peter Boylan last week spoke out about his reservations about the planned move from Holles Street to a site owned by the Sisters of Charity at St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin.

Concerns have been raised about the potential for religious influence over the new maternity hospital.

Health Correspondent with the Irish Times Paul Cullen has been in touch with the hospital board and Dr Boylan: