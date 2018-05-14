West End star and former Ros na Rún actor Garrett Phillips will be sentenced in July for orally raping a young woman who had fallen asleep in his van.

It happened in a Galway location after he offered her a lift in the early hours of November 5th 2015.

The 46-year-old, who played the role of Frank Sinatra in Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas, was convicted last month but reporting restrictions were only lifted today.

His trial heard the woman memorised the registration of his van and was repeating it out loud when she knocked on the door of a nearby house.

His sentence hearing was adjourned today to allow for the preparation of a probation report.