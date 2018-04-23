A former Sinn Féin councillor and his father, who waterboarded a man, have had their sentences reduced by four years each.

Jonathan and Patrick Dowdall with an address at Navan Road in Dublin, had previously been sentenced to 12 years and eight years respectively.

It is after they were convicted of falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill Alex Hurley – who Jonathan Dowdall believed was trying to scam him.

The former Sinn Féin councillor invited Mr Hurley to his home in January 2015 three days after they had discussed the possible sale of a motorbike.

The Special Criminal Court was shown a video of the pair torturing Mr Hurley and threatening to feed him 'to the dogs.'

It was also shown a ten minute video in which Alex Hurley had his head covered with a tea towel and had water poured on it – a practise commonly known as waterboarding.

This morning, Jonathan Dowdall had his sentence reduced to seven years 11 months – while Patrick Dowdall had his sentence reduced to four years by the Court of Appeal.