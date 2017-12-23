A former US marine's been arrested after allegedly planning a Christmas terror attack at a popular San Francisco tourist spot.

The FBI say Everitt Jameson was planning to target Pier 39 when it was heavily crowded - and that he was prepared to die.

The 26-year-old was held after allegedly revealing his plan to an undercover agent, who he thought was linked to Islamic State.

Jameson has been charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said: "Today, our incredible law enforcement officers have once again helped thwart an alleged plot to kill Americans.

"The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is real - and it is serious - but the American people can be assured that the Department of Justice remains vigilant in protecting our homeland."

The suspect's father Gordon Jameson says the arrest of his son come as a shock: