Four men have been arrested in connection with the Garda investigation into the murder of a Dublin man nearly a year ago.

24-year-old Jamie Tighe Ennis from Timbermill Apartments in Artane was gunned down on October 28th 2017.

It happened at around 2:20 am at Moateview Avenue in Priorswood.

This afternoon, investigators arrested four men in connection with the shooting.

One of the arrested men is under the age of 18 – while the others are in their 20s, 30s and 50s.

They are being held at Coolock, Clontarf, Ballymun and Swords Garda Stations.

The Garda investigation is ongoing.