Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 62 year old woman in Wicklow last year.

Patricia O'Connor's body was found by a member of the public at Military Rd in Enniskerry on the 10th of June 2017.

Two men who are aged 52 and 41, and two women aged 20 and 39 have all been arrested in Dublin today.

All four are expected to appear before Tallaght District Court.