Four people have been arrested following an armed robbery at a pub in Kilkenny.

The incident happened in Skough, Piltown last night.

Shortly after 10.30pm Gardaí received a report that two men, wearing balaclavas, who appeared to be armed, entered a pub in the area and threatened staff and customers.

Nothing was taken in the incident and there were no injuries reported.

The men left the scene empty handed following a struggle with the owner of the premises.

A wine-coloured car was seen leaving the area and a short time later Gardaí stopped a car near Pilltown and arrested three people - a man in his 20s, a man in his 30s and a juvenile male.

The two men were taken to Thomastown Garda Station and the juvenile was taken to Kilkenny Garda Station.

A Renault Megan with 01 D plates was seized for technical examination.

In the early hours of this morning, a fourth man - aged his 20s - was arrested.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056-7775-000 or Thomastown Garda Station on 056-775-4150