Four bodies have been found inside a tent at the highest camp on Mount Everest.

Officials said the bodies were found by a team who were there to recover the body of another mountaineer, who died over the weekend.

The identities of the other dead climbers in the tent are still unknown.

Six climbers have already died attempting to reach the summit of the world's highest mountain during this climbing season which ends next week.

Just last week 38 year old Irish man reached the summit before returning home on Monday.

