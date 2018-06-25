At least two people are in a critical condition after a car hit several people outside a Dublin church.

It is understood the driver suffered a heart attack on the grounds of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Clondalkin at 10:20am this morning.

A large emergency services presence attended the scene of the "very serious incident” outside the church.

One person was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Two have been taken to James St Hospital and another taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Two of the injured are described as being in a critical condition, however the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The Laurel Park / New Road was closed for a time following the incident, however it has since reopened.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area where possible.