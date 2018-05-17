Four Irish men have been arrested in Spain following a 3.4 million euro drugs seizure.

The consignment of cannabis herb was intercepted north west of Malaga.

The drugs were discovered among pallets of lettuce in a lorry destined for Ireland.

Gardai say the operation follows a lengthy coordinated investigation by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau and Spanish police.

Those arrested during the operation include four Irish men aged 56, 45, 35 and 33 and one male Romanian national, aged 27.

All five remain in custody and have appeared before a Spanish magistrate.

Following the operation, Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll who has responsibility for Special Crime Operations (SCO) said: "We are very grateful to the Spanish law enforcement authorities for their ongoing and very productive cooperation with the Garda Síochána in tackling organised crime groups operating in both Spain and Ireland. This Operation has dealt another significant blow to the capacity of the organised crime groups involved to continue their trade in controlled substances."