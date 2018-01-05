Four men have been arrested, as part of Operation Thor, following a burglary in Co Clare this afternoon.

The men were arrested shortly before 4pm following a burglary at a house on the Kildysart Road near Ennis.

A man - in his 90s - was the only person in the house at the time, and was unharmed by the intruders.

The four men - two aged in their 30s, one in his 40s and a teenager - have been brought to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.

Gardaí say the operation came as part of ongoing operations targeting travelling criminal groups.