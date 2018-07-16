Four men have been jailed for a combined total of 53 years for their roles in a €2 million tiger kidnapping that involved holding a family hostage overnight.

Marie Richardson and her two young sons were threatened at gunpoint and taken from their Dublin home in March 2005.

Security worker Paul Richardson was then forced to hand over the money during his rounds the following day to secure their release.

The sentences handed down today ranged from seven to 17.5 years.

Speaking outside court afterwards, Paul and Marie said they were thrilled their 13-year ordeal has finally come to an end.

Paul said: "I promised my family that night that I would go to the very end to get justice - that means an awful lot to us, that we have got justice."

Marie added: "You get a little bit disheartened, but you have to have faith in the justice system [...] and keep going.

"Thank god now this is it, and they got good sentences."

Mark Farrelly (47) from Moatview Court, Priorswood, Coolock in Dublin was jailed for 17.5 years.

Judge Melanie Greally said he was “directing operations by phone” and was therefore in a senior position in the hierarchy of culpability.

David Byrne (45) of Old Brazil Way, Knocksedan, Swords, Co Dublin was sentenced to 13.5 years.

The court heard he was a passenger in the jeep that brought Marie Richardson and her two sons to the Dublin Mountains where they were to be held until the robbery had been completed.

Christopher Corcoran (71) of Rosedale in Raheny, Dublin was sentenced to 12 years with the final five suspended because of his age and poor health.

He acted as a scout on the N11 while Ms Richardson and her two sons were transported to the Dublin Mountains.

Niall Byrne (36) of Crumlin Road Flats in Dublin was jailed for ten years.

He worked for the security company at the time and provided inside information for those responsible.