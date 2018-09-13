A number of people have been arrested in Wexford, as part of a garda operation targeting an organised crime gang.

The group is suspected of being involved in a number of burglaries targeting commercial properties nationwide.

Up to 50 Garda personnel were involved in the operation which took place this morning.

At around 6:30am Gardai began simultaneously searching 11 houses in the Enniscorthy area.

Officers seized cash and electronic devices - including phones and sat-nav systems.

A small quantity of cigarettes and financial documents were also recovered.

Following the searches Gardaí arrested four people, three men - 2 in their 40s and 1 in his 30s - and one woman in her 20s.

They are being detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act at a number of Garda Stations throughout the South East.