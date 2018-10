Four young puppies have been rescued today at Dublin Port.

The young dachshund, Chihuahua and Pomeranians weren't chipped, and didn't have pet passports when authorities stopped their owners this afternoon.

The British nationals, who were travelling to Holyhead, were told to hand the dogs over to the DSPCA.

The association is now running health checks on the pups.

A follow-up investigation is now underway.