"A new page of our history has been turned tonight and I would like that to be of hope", President Elect Emmanuel Macron,

“For too long, the politics of fear and division has been seen to be gaining ground on the continent. Those of us who favour a society that is open-minded, progressive and global in its outlook will look at today’s result with optimism", Micheál Martin on French Presidential Election.

The British Prime Minister Theresa May says France is "one of our closest allies" and she "looked forward to working with the new President on a wide range of shared priorities."