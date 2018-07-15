France is celebrating winning the World Cup for a second time.

It's after they defeated Croatia 4 - 2 in the final in Moscow.

Tributes are pouring in from the world of politics and sport.

French President Emmanuel Macron had a simple message for the national side.

US President Donald Trump was among the first to congratulate the winning team.

Congratulations to France, who played extraordinary soccer, on winning the 2018 World Cup. Additionally, congratulations to President Putin and Russia for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament -- one of the best ever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2018

While Dublin MMA star Conor Mc Gregor revealed he had been invited to the World Cup final and enjoyed the spectacle.