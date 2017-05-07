47 million French voters are taking to the polls this morning in what is said to be the most important presidential elections in decades.



The presidential campaign was rocked last Friday night when it was revealed that the campaign of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron had been hacked.

It involved the leaking of emails and documents as well as the spread of fake information relating to the Macron campaign.

It is unclear if the leak will have any impact on today's vote.



Pro-EU Macron is facing far-right, euro-sceptic rival Marine Le Pen, in a race that polls say he will win by a clear margin.

#Presidentielles2017 Très peu d'attente pour le bureau de vote de Cork, qui est ouvert jusqu'à 19h. — France in Ireland (@FranceinIreland) May 7, 2017



8,000 French citizens in Ireland have the right to vote at the French embassy in Dublin and in city Hall, Cork.



Election centers close at 7pm tonight after which an exit poll is due to be released giving an indication of who will enter the Elysee Palace next.



