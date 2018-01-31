Frances Fitzgerald is due before the Disclosures Tribunal later this morning.

The former Justice Minister and Tanaiste resigned last year over questions about how much she knew about a garda strategy to discredit Maurice McCabe at the O’Higgins Commission.

Frances Fitzgerald said she’d be vindicated at the Disclosures Tribunal when she tendered her resignation.

Yesterday, Frances Fitzgerald’s former private secretary has told the Disclosures Tribunal that once you saw Sgt. Maurice McCabe’s name on an email, you’d ensure the Minister saw it as soon as possible.

But Chris Quattrociocchi says he doesn’t remember getting a crucial email about the Garda Commissioner's strategy to challenge Maurice McCabe's motivation, or speaking to the Minister about it.

The Tribunal also heard from a former adviser to Frances Fitzgerald who said that receiving an email about the O’Higgins Inquiry made him uncomfortable.

William Lavelle had some recollection of receiving the email, but said Minister Fitzgerald had no role in the O’Higgins Commission.