Frances Fitzgerald says her resignation was necessary to avoid a potentially destablising general election.

The Tánaiste will resign in the Dáil this afternoon.

Statement by Frances Fitzgerald on her Resignation as Tanaiste and Minister pic.twitter.com/naZsyjZfiW — Frances Fitzgerald (@FitzgeraldFrncs) November 28, 2017

Frances Fitzgerald said it has been the greatest honour of her life to serve in government, but she had to resign to avoid an unwelcome and potentially destabilising general election at this historically critical time.

She said she is putting the national interest ahead of her career and that she's always sought to act with integrity and responsibility.

She thanked the Taoiseach for showing courage and determination to protect her good name and that she admires him for trying to do what's right, not what's popular or politically expedient.

She says stepping down will allow her to focus on vindicating her good name at the Disclosures Tribunal.

And Frances Fitzgerald insists she acted correctly in difficult circumstances.