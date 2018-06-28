Commuters are getting free bottles of water as the heatwave continue.

Irish Rail say 50,000 bottles will be distributed to customers at major stations over the coming days.

Nice touch by @IrishRail in Kent station providing free water during #heatwave pic.twitter.com/glN4m68qlO — CorkCityCentre (@corkcitycentre) June 27, 2018

The company says hot weather protocols are also in place for its fleet and infrastructure maintenance.

This will focus on cooling systems on board, and on ensuring air-conditioning is operating well on equipped fleets.

It's advised customers to stay hydrated when travelling during the hot weather spell.

The company is sharing a video with customers on tips for travel during hot weather - including advice to always carry water.