Every person in Ireland would have free access to GPs and nurses, and a legally binding limit for how long they would wait for a hospital appointment.

That's under a new ten-year proposal for the Irish health service, published by an all-party committee of TDs today, and which enjoys the support of nearly every party in Leinster House.

The 'Sláintecare' scheme has been published cost up to €2.8 billion more than is currently provided - including €3 billion in one-off spending to make the transition to a new regime.

The remainder would come from organic increases in healthcare spending over the next ten years, which the members say is a realistic target.

Every man, woman and child would be given a 'Carta Sláinte' giving them access to free GP and nursing care, as well as addiction treatment.



Fianna Fáil has said it will make the 'Slaintecare' proposals the basis of its own healthcare policies.

13 of the committee's 14 members have signed up to the report, with Fianna Fail and Sinn Féin saying they will incorporate it into their future health policies.

Our political correspondent Gavan Reilly filed this report for Today FM's National Lunchtime News: