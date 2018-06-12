Applications are opening today for 18-year-olds hoping for a free Inter Rail pass for this summer.

A total of 140 passes are being made available to Irish people - Ireland's allocation of the 15,000 tickets being offered across EU member states.

It's part of a new EU initiative, looking to promote Europe to young people.

Gare du Nord railway station in Paris. Picture by: David Jones/PA Archive/PA Images

Irish MEP Brian Hayes said: "This is a great opportunity for young Irish people to explore Europe. There are many routes available including Lisbon to Paris or Brussels to Rome.

“The Irish ticket allocation may be small now but there are already plans to increase the number of tickets in future years if the project proves successful."

Applications open from midday on the DiscoverEU website, and will close on the 26th of June.

Anyone who will be 18 on July 1st is eligible to apply.