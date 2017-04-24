French far-right presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen says she is temporarily stepping down as leader of her party.



She has gone on French TV to say she is no longer the president of the Front National, but the "presidential candidate".



It appears to be a strategy to attract voters as she takes on centrist Emmanuel Macron for the job in two weeks' time.

After winning the first round, Mr Macron's won the support of most of his former rivals and other political leaders.

Among them is the outgoing French President Francois Hollande, who says Ms Le Pen would divide France: