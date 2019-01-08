The French Prime Minister has announced plans to punish people who take part in unauthorised protests.

A law change has been suggested which would also ban demonstrators from wearing masks.

It comes after seven weeks of anti-government protests which saw rioting and heavy disruption across France.

Protests against fuel tax erupted on 17 November when people across France donned high-visibility vests, giving them their nickname the "gilets jaunes" or 'yellow vests' and went out to disrupt traffic.

At least six people have died and at least 1,400 have been injured as a result of the unrest.