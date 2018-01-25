French shoppers have gone nuts for Nutella.



There were violent scenes in outlets of a French supermarket chain yesterday, after the hazelnut spread went on sale at a 70 per cent discount.

🆘‼🤪🔥 #France: Today in the "Intermarché" supermarket, idiotic consumer junkies beat themselves because of a special offer for the fat maker "Nutella". via @PorteTonAme pic.twitter.com/lhHnsSA2li — Onlinemagazin (@OnlineMagazin) January 25, 2018







Social media posts show bargain hunters screaming abuse and piling on top of each other as they tried to get as many pots as possible.



Stocks of the spread - priced at a sweet €1.40 - sold out in fifteen minutes.