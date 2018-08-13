The family of a young GAA player murdered in County Mayo have made a fresh appeal for information on his first anniversary.

21-year-old Joe, from Herfortshire in England, was visiting his family home in Ireland when he was beaten to death.

His body was found in the driveway of his friend's house this day last year.

His uncle Paul says they'll never stop looking for the truth:

"My brother is a shadow of the man he used to be - he and Joe were so close. There was a mass held for Joe in Bohola and Adrian went up to the altar and made a passionate plea, sort of, 'stop praying for Joe now, and pray for the people that are not coming forward'. We need to find answers."