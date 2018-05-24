Gardai have issued a fresh appeal for help in the Jastine Valdez murder case.

They're seeking the public's assistance in finding her blue shoulder bag and her iPad mini.

The 24 year old student was abducted in Enniskerry on Saturday and her body was found in Rathmichael on Monday.

Gardaí are also looking for dash cam footage from drivers who were in south county Dublin at the weekend and who may have seen Mark Hennessy's black Nissan Qashqai.

GSOC revealed last night that Mr. Hennessy, who's believed to have killed the 24 year old, was shot dead in the driver's seat of his car by a Garda officer.

Meanwhile, it's understood Gardai are investigating whether Mr Hennessy was using dating apps and websites.

However, according to the Irish Independent, there is no suggestion the 24 year old student was on a dating site or had any contact with her suspected killer.