Demands for a new funding model for Irish broadcasters step up a gear today.

Our system is one of the few in the world which allows the state broadcaster to obtain public funding as well as private advertising.

Media stakeholders are meeting in Dublin later to discuss how the sector can secure funding in an increasingly competitive market.

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton will chair the forum.

Asked if her Government is committed to dealing with the issue, she responded: "It's a critical issue that we deal with the funding of public service broadcast. We ensure that we have quality journalism, and that we have the correct funding models in place.

"It will be a matter for Government to decide how we fund that, and how it's regulated as well."

She added today's event will look at the "challenges and opportunities" for funding models.