There is fresh speculation of a breakthrough in the Brexit talks.

The European Council President Donald Tusk says he will make a statement on Brexit early tomorrow morning.

Talks have been ongoing all week in a bid to reach a deal on the border with Northern Ireland.

A government spokesman has said that matters are being considered - hinting that a deal may be in the works.

In the Dáil earlier Tánaiste Simon Coveney says Ireland's position on the border won't change: