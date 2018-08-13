Fresh talks aimed at the resolving the Ryanair dispute begin this morning.

Over the past month, thousands of Ryanair passengers have had their travel plans thrown up in the air because of this dispute.

Around a quarter of Irish based pilots are unhappy with their working conditions, in particular around issues such as seniority.

The dispute has already seen around 100 pilots walk off the job for five days - grounding more than 100 flights.

Photograph: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

This morning Kieran Mulvey – the former head of the Workplace Relations Commission - will try and break the deadlock between both sides.

Bernard Harbour from the Fórsa trade union – which represents the pilots – is optimistic.

He said: "I think it's very significant obviously that Kieran Mulvey is here - he's probably the most experienced mediator in Irish industrial relations.

"I think it will be challenging for Fórsa, as well as it will be for the company. But we're focused now on getting a resolution to this."

Ryanair says it too wants to see a deal reached.

The talks get under way this morning.